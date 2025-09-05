BEREA, Ohio — Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice on Thursday because of a hip injury, leaving his status for Cleveland's season opener on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals questionable. Myles Garrett's status for Browns' opener uncertain after missing practice because of hip injury

Garrett was not listed on Wednesday's injury report. His status for the game could become clearer on Friday when the official injury designations are released after practice.

The four-time All-Pro pass rusher has sacked Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow nine times, his most against any quarterback. He is the only player in the league with double-digit sacks in each of the past seven seasons.

It has been an eventful nine months for Garrett since he last played in Cleveland's 2024 regular-season finale at Baltimore. He signed a four-year contract extension worth $204.8 million in March and then was cited for driving a Ferrari 100 mph on a suburban Cleveland interstate on Aug. 9. It was the eighth time he had been ticketed for speeding since being the first overall draft pick in 2017.

In 2022, Garrett flipped his Porsche when he veered off a rural road near his home following practice. He suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts and bruises in the wreck and was cited for failure to control his vehicle and unsafe speed. He missed one game because of the accident.

Despite Cleveland going 3-14 last season, Garrett had 14 sacks and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He also led the league with 22 tackles for loss last season and was fourth with an 18.7% pressure rate.

Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold also did not practice because of an Achilles tendon injury. Defensive tackle Mike Hall, who sat out Wednesday because of knee issues, was limited on Thursday.

