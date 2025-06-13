Myles Turner set to return for Game 4, not listed on Indiana Pacers injury list

Indiana Pacers’ star Myles Turner, who missed post–Game 3 media sessions due to illness, is now on track to make his return in Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. While his absence initially fueled concern, Turner was not listed on the team’s official injury report ahead of the showdown. The veteran star suffered respiratory illness during Game 3 and was in doubt for Game 4, but now with his availability almost confirmed, the Pacers will look to take a 3-1 lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Myles Turner not listed on Indiana Pacers injury list.(Getty Images via AFP)

Turner has delivered a strong performance in the NBA Finals so far, averaging 13.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game, while shooting 42.4 per cent from the field and 28.6 per cent from three-point range.

Turner did not make himself available to the media after Game 3 due to his illness, though he never appeared on the official injury report.

Earlier, Indiana coach Lee Carlisle provided an update on Turner's health after his team's 116-107 win on Wednesday.

"Myles is under the weather. He may not even be with us tomorrow, he just hasn't been feeling well the last couple of days, it has been affecting his wind," Carlisle expressed.

Meanwhile, the rumours are rife that Indiana Pacers are ready to pay the luxury tax to re-sign Turner as NBA insider Shams Charania talked about his contract on Pat McAfee show on ESPN.

"The Indiana Pacers know they need to have Myles Turner back. They can't afford to lose him ... the organization is prepared and expecting to pay the luxury tax," he expressed.

Indiana Pacers eye 3-1 lead

Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton spearheaded a strong win in Game 1, but the team faced some struggles in Game 2. They bounced back impressively in Game 3 with dominant, power-packed plays — putting the Pacers firmly in control of the series.

Oklahoma City lost back-to-back games just twice during the regular season and has yet to drop consecutive games in the playoffs.

"Being down 2-1 in a series, it can have emotions associated with it, but dragging those into the next experience isn't going to help anybody," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Thursday. "Them being up 2-1, dragging that in isn't going to help them, either. You have to compete when the ball goes up in the air. We've made a habit of that. We have to double down again on that tomorrow.