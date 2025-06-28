Mystics ride hot streak into matchup with Wings

The Washington Mystics have a chance to build on what has been a suddenly encouraging stretch. HT Image

The next stop comes against the Dallas Wings on Saturday night at Arlington, Texas.

The Mystics are 4-1 since Shakira Austin joined the starting lineup for coach Sydney Johnson. Washington has figured out how to close games.

"We're growing. We're getting better," Mystics rookie Sonia Citron said. "Our composure and just being able to handle the end of the game just speaks to how much better we've gotten."

The Wings will have to refocus after the hubbub surrounding a 94-86 home loss to Indiana on Friday despite the absence of Fever star Caitlin Clark.

The Mystics are coming off a 94-83 road victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. Washington has won a season-best three consecutive games, with Citron leading the team in scoring in two of those contests.

"I try not to force anything, and my teammates find me in great positions," Citron said.

Washington's winning streak began with a 91-88 home overtime decision against Dallas on Sunday. The Mystics rallied from a 16-point first-quarter deficit and withstood 27 points from the Wings' Arike Ogunbowale.

The Mystics played the past two games without leading scorer Brittney Sykes, who has a leg injury and is questionable to return on Saturday. Washington also lost guard Jade Melbourne to a first-quarter injury Thursday. Melbourne was bloodied by an elbow to the face and lost part of a tooth.

"If we just continue to play for each other, play hard, we've got a good chance," Citron said.

The first Dallas-Washington meeting included 60 fouls and 73 free-throw attempts. Wings reserves outscored Mystics backups by 23-1, but it wasn't enough for Dallas.

Prior to Friday, the Wings had won three of four games. Dallas rookie guard Paige Bueckers racked up 27 points against Indiana, reaching the 20-point mark for the fifth time in seven games this month.

The Wings, who fell into a 22-point deficit in the first period, rallied to take a one-point lead in the fourth before falling short.

"I got to be better in the locker room and make sure that they are motivated," Dallas coach Chris Koclanes said of the team's slow start. "They got to be better as a team and make sure they ... not let it balloon to this."

The Wings slipped to 2-6 in home games.

