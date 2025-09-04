Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
Nasim Nunez belts first two MLB homers as Nationals sweep Marlins

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 01:52 am IST

BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-MIA/RECAP

Nasim Nunez went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including his first two major league home runs, to help the Washington Nationals sweep the visiting Miami Marlins with a 10-5 win on Wednesday.

Nunez, who hit a solo shot in the second, connected for a two-run homer in the eighth to make it 10-5 for Washington.

Starting pitcher Mitchell Parker allowed four runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings for the Nationals, who have won three straight after an eight-game slide.

Marlins starter Eury Perez gave up seven runs on eight hits in four innings.

Washington took a 3-0 lead in the first. With James Wood and Daylen Lile on, Luis Garcia Jr. knocked a single to right that drove the pair. Garcia then scored to make it 3-0 on a Jorge Alfaro double, his first major league hit since July 16, 2023, then with the Boston Red Sox.

In the third, Nunez sent a fastball into the Nationals bullpen in right field to push it to 4-0. Wood singled and went to second on a balk, and Lile's base hit to right brought him around to score for a 5-0 advantage.

The hosts padded their lead in the fourth. Robert Hassell III led off with a double, and Brady House followed by launching a sweeper over the left field wall to make it 7-0.

Unable to capitalize in the top of the fourth with the bases loaded and one out, Miami broke through in the fifth. After Eric Wagaman opened with a single, Joey Wiemer connected for a two-run shot into the left field seats to cut it to 7-2.

With Xavier Edwards and Agustin Ramirez on, Otto Lopez reached on a fielder's choice, loading the bases with two out. Heriberto Hernandez then singled to left that brought in Edwards and Ramirez to narrow it to 7-4. That ended Parker's outing, replaced by Jackson Rutledge .

Washington made it 8-4 in the sixth. Hassell walked, went to second on a balk, and scored on a Nunez single.

Hernandez, who walked and went to third on Connor Norby's double, capitalized on a passed ball by Alfaro to pull Florida within 8-5.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

