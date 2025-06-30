Nationals score three in 11th to complete comeback vs. Angels

Drew Millas' tiebreaking RBI double in the 11th inning helped the Washington Nationals secure a 7-4 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday in Anaheim, Calif. HT Image

With automatic runner Brady House starting on second base, Millas followed Daylen Lile's single with a double to left to make it 5-4. One out later, CJ Abrams drilled a two-run triple to right off losing pitcher Connor Brogdon .

In his third inning of work, Kyle Finnegan picked up the win with a scoreless bottom of the 11th for Washington, which won the three-game set and finished 4-5 on its West Coast road trip.

Down 4-3 in the ninth against Angels closer Kenley Jansen, the Nationals pulled even on Jacob Young's RBI single. Lile led off with a double to right, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Millas and scored on Young's single to left. The blown save was Jansen's first of the season.

The Angels broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh when Luis Rengifo hit a one-out triple to right field and scored on Jose Ferrer's wild pitch with Taylor Ward at the plate.

Los Angeles grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first as Nolan Schanuel drew a one-out walk and scored on Ward's RBI single off Nationals starter Mitchell Parker.

Washington pulled even in the fourth on House's two-out double to right field off starter Jack Kochanowicz, scoring Nathaniel Lowe, who had walked.

The Nationals took a 2-1 lead in the fifth on Luis Garcia Jr.'s fielder's choice grounder that scored Millas. Young was thrown out at home by Schanuel on the play to end the inning.

An inning later, the Angels regained the lead as Jo Adell delivered an RBI single to plate Ward after his leadoff double, then scored on Christian Moore's two-out RBI single to make it 3-2.

Washington again bounced back to tie the game in the seventh. Young walked with two outs and scored on Abrams' RBI double off Ryan Zeferjahn.

Kochanowicz gave up two runs on five hits over four innings, walking two and striking out two.

Parker allowed three runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts in five innings.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.