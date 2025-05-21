NCAA Women's Golf Championship Results

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Results from the quarterfinals Tuesday at the NCAA Women's Golf Championship at La Costa Resort. Seeds from stroke play in parentheses: HT Image

Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford, def. Kennedy Swedick, Virginia, 1 up.

Meja Örtengren, Stanford, def. Megan Propeck, Virginia, 2 and 1.

Jaclyn LaHa, Virginia, def. Kelly Xu, Stanford, 3 and 2.

Megha Ganne, Stanford, halved with Amanda Sambach, Virginia.

Andrea Revuelta, Stanford, def. Rebecca Skoler, Virginia, 5 and 3.

Kiara Romero, Oregon, def. Bohyun Park, Texas, 3 and 1.

Tong An, Oregon, def Lauren Kim, Texas, 20 holes.

Cindy Hsu, Texas, def. Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, Oregon, 1 up.

Farah O’Keefe, Texas, def. Karen Tsuru, Oregon, 2 and 1.

Ting-Hsuan Huang, Oregon, def. Angela Heo, Texas, 3 and 2.

Lottie Woad, Florida St., def. Jasmine Koo, Southern California, 4 and 3.

Kaylah Williams, Florida St., def Cindy Kou, Southern California, 5 and 4.

Mirabel Ting, Florida St., def. Bailey Shoemaker, Southern California, 3 and 1.

Kylie Chong, Southern California, def. Sophia Fullbrook, Florida St., 6 and 5.

Alexandra Gazzoli, Florida St., halved with Catherine Park, Southern California.

Kendall Todd, Arkansas, def. Dianna Lee, Northwestern, 3 and 2.

Elise Lee, Northwestern, def. Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas, 1 up.

Abbey Schutte, Arkansas, def. Ashley Yun, Northwestern, 4 and 3.

Lauryn Nguyen, Northwestern, def. Clarisa Temelo, Arkansas, 19 holes.

Hsin Tai Lin, Northwestern, def. Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas, 3 and 2.

