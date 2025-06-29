New England overcomes 3-goal deficit to earn draw with Colorado

Maximiliano Urruti's equalizer three minutes into second-half stoppage time completed the New England Revolution's comeback in a dramatic 3-3 draw with the visiting Colorado Rapids on Saturday in Foxborough, Mass. HT Image

Calvin Harris, Rafael Navarro and Ted Ku-DiPietro all scored to build a 3-0 lead for the Rapids through 57 minutes before Sam Vines' own goal put New England on the board. Carles Gil converted a penalty kick in the 86th minute to further narrow the deficit, setting the stage for the Revolution's wild final push.

Urruti ended up being the hero 30 minutes after he entered the match. Fellow substitute Tanner Beason sent a perfect cross from the edge of the box to Urruti in front and the veteran striker buried the header for his second goal of the season.

The draw salvaged an unlikely point for New England , though the Revolution finished their three-match homestand with a winless 0-2-1 record.

The Revs had an overwhelming 70.7 percent of the possession in the match, as well as a 20-11 edge in shots .

Colorado would have likely lost the match outright if not for a superb performance from Nico Hansen. The goalkeeper stopped eight of 11 shots, including a highlight-reel diving save on Gil in the 60th minute.

Darren Yapi had two assists for the Rapids, who recorded three goals even with team scoring leader Djordje Mihailovic sidelined by an ankle injury.

The Revolution have allowed seven goals in their last three matches after giving up only 14 goals over their first 15 matches.

Harris opened the scoring by converting the rebound on Ku-Dipietro's initial shot in the 29th minute. Eleven minutes later, Navarro used some excellent footwork to find space amidst four Revs defenders in the box, then buried a right-footed shot for the score.

Ku-Dipietro converted a shot from the edge of the box in the 55th minute to give the Rapids a seemingly impenetrable lead. Just three minutes later, however, New England's comeback was sparked when Vines' awkward clearance attempt went into his own net.

Field Level Media

