New faces lead USWNT to familiar result: 4-0 win over Ireland

The United States women's national team's depth was on display Sunday in Cincinnati when the squad's backups dominated Ireland for a 4-0 victory in a friendly.

U.S. coach Emma Hayes made 11 changes from the lineup that defeated Ireland 4-0 on Thursday and didn't miss a beat as the Americans won their fourth straight match without allowing a goal. In fact, Ireland did not put a shot on frame.

Izzy Rodriguez, who made her USWNT debut along with Sam Meza, scored in the 42nd minute for a 2-0 lead while Emma Sears played a part in the first three goals. Sears and Rodriguez played together at Ohio State, less than two hours away.

Sandwiching the Rodriguez goal, Lynn Biyendolo opened the scoring in the 11th minute and Yazmeen Ryan extended the lead to 3-0 in the 66th with her first goal. Alyssa Thompson made it 4-0 in the 86th on an assist by Claire Hutton.

The win was the 600th in USWNT history in just 765 matches.

It was such a young lineup that Biyendolo had almost twice as many appearances as the rest of the starting lineup , which represented the fewest combined matches of any USWNT lineup in the past 24 years.

It didn't matter. Sears made a cross to Biyendolo in the middle of the box and she ripped a shot for her 25th goal.

Rodriguez got on the board when Sears took an entry pass from Olivia Moultrie and forced a save by Courtney Brosnan . The ball came to Rodriguez and she did not hesitate on the rebound.

The role was reversed on the third goal. Sears fed Moultrie and she found an unmarked Ryan.

A minute after Thompson's goal, hometown favorite Rose Lavelle entered the match to a standing ovation and nearly scored in the ensuing minute.

The U.S will get a much sterner test on Wednesday when they play Canada in Washington, D.C., to complete the three-match window.

