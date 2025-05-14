NFL 2025 schedule release: What time will full schedule be released and where to live-stream for free?

Today is a big day for the world of NFL, as they are slated to announce the full 2025 NFL schedule. According to the NFL's official announcement, the schedule release show will happen on May 14, starting at 8 pm ET. NFL schedule release slated for today(AP)

Where can I watch the NFL schedule release show online?

For starters, the schedule release show will start off on air at NFL Network and ESPN2 on the officially announced date, May 14, at the designated time.

The show can also be live-streamed at NFL+. A special three-hour show will also be hosted by NFL Network and NFL,+ which will carry major insights into the NFL schedule release. ESPN2 will also carry necessary coverage of the schedule release from 8 pm to 10 pm ET, according to their official site.

Where can I watch the NFL schedule release show for free?

Those who do not have access to streaming services can also avail other online streaming applications that will also feature this NFL schedule release show on their platforms. These include the likes of YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV and fuboTV.

ALSO READ | NFL 2025 holiday schedule: Thanksgiving, Christmas, Black Friday, New Year's games revealed

FuboTV, Hulu have some trial access plans that lets users enjoy shows for a limited period of time. Therefore, if you are a new user there, you may be able to catch the schedule release show for free by signing up to these platforms.

NFL+ is also an option for streaming the NFL schedule release show.

When does the NFL season begin this year?

The NFL 2025 season begins on September 4th this year, with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the season opener. It is noteworthy that the Eagles are the defending champions for the coming season.

Has the entire schedule been announced?

As of now, certain sets of NFL games have been announced for the upcoming season, but the entire schedule release is slated for the show, to be hosted by NFL Network and ESPN2 on May 14.