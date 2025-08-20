NFL analyst Marcus Spears makes massive 3-word MVP prediction for Dak Prescott, 'Boom or...'

The Dallas Cowboys have had a hard time these past few years, and ESPN analyst and former defensive player Marcus Spears believes it’s a “boom or bust” situation for the team. NFL analyst Marcus Spears makes massive 3-word MVP prediction for Dak Prescott (mspear96/Instagram)

With three straight 12-5 finishes from 2021-23, only to win one playoff game in that span, the Cowboys finished 7-10 and missed the postseason due to quarterback Dak Prescott being sidelined due to injuries. Two weeks ahead of the regular season, Prescott is back in shape, although pass rusher Micah Parsons has requested to be traded off, as reported by On3.

Adam Schefter provided the latest update on the Parsons-Cowboys situation on Tuesday, August 19, and things don’t seem to be looking good.

“I don’t understand what has happened this offseason, but this is a boom or bust,” Spears said on Monday Night Countdown. “This is like buying into a stock, and it could literally shoot through the roof, or you could lose all your life savings… I’m trying to figure out, one, how they will get Micah back into the fold? Will it be a contract or will it be a force? Or will Micah say ‘I ain’t doing nothing until something happens.'”

Could Dak Prescott become MVP?

Despite everything going on, Spears would still like to cut the Cowboys some slack and give them a winning chance if the team could negotiate terms with Parsons, and pair offensive addition George Pickens with CeeDee Lamb.

“Offensively, I think this team can be as dangerous as anybody if this young offensive line can come together,” he said. “Dak Prescott, finally, has a No. 2 — 1B — with George Pickens coming over from the Pittsburgh Steelers. We already know how good CeeDee Lamb is. Can they get this run game going with this young offensive line? And I think Dak Prescott can be in the conversation for MVP. I think they have enough talent.”

The Cowboys’ first regular-season game is scheduled against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on September 4.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta