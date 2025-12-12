NFL fines and suspends Texans' Javier Loya for off-field conduct FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-LOYA/ Javier Loya was suspended indefinitely and the Houston Texans' minority owner was fined $500,000 for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, closing a league investigation into rape and sexual abuse allegations after most criminal charges in the case were dropped.

Loya was initially charged with first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse after an arrest warrant was issued in May 2023 for an alleged incident at parties at his home in Louisville in 2022.

Loya accepted a misdemeanor charge of "harassment with intent to annoy" in 2024 and seven sexual assault charges against him were dropped.

"In March 2024, Texans minority owner Javier Loya entered an Alford plea in the commonwealth of Kentucky," the NFL said in a statement. "With the full support and cooperation of the Texans, the league has subsequently conducted an investigation, following which the commissioner determined Mr. Loya's actions violated the NFL's personal conduct policy. Mr. Loya has been suspended indefinitely from the League and will be eligible to apply for reinstatement no earlier than June 2026. He also has been fined $500,000. Mr. Loya has no involvement with the club or league affairs since being charged in the spring of 2023."

Loya issued a statement disagreeing with the NFL's punishment, indicating he had hoped a self-imposed punishment would be recognized as sufficient.

"Although I voluntarily stood down from all team and league activities for more than two and a half years, I respectfully disagree with the NFL's decision. I have always conducted myself with integrity, and I am grateful that the legal process ultimately resulted in the dismissal of all charges," Loya said in a statement issued through a public relations firm. "I will continue to cooperate to address any remaining questions directly with league leadership, and I look forward to seeking reinstatement and returning my full focus to supporting my family and the Houston community."

The Texans have not welcomed Loya at any team activities or sponsored league events since charges were initiated in Kentucky.

"The Texans cooperated with the NFL's investigation and fully support the suspension of Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners," the Texans wrote in the statement. "This behavior has no place in our organization or our community. Since charges were first filed, Mr. Loya has been prohibited from participating in any club or league activities. That will continue indefinitely in accordance with the NFL's decision."

Field Level Media

