Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
NFL owners to consider resolution to allow players to participate in flag football at the Olympics

AP |
May 15, 2025 09:55 PM IST

NFL owners will discuss a proposal to allow players under contract to participate in flag football when the sport makes its Olympic debut in 2028 in Los Angeles.

The league released a proposed resolution on Thursday on the issue that will be considered next week by owners at the spring meetings in Minnesota.

If the resolution is approved by at least 24 of the 32 owners, the league would be allowed to negotiate with the NFL Players Association, Olympic officials and national governing bodies on the specifics of letting NFL players participate.

The NFL has been making a big push into flag football in hopes of increasing youth participation and opportunities for women in the sport. The league played a major role in making sure the Los Angeles Olympics would be the first with flag football with events for both men and women.

Several star players, including Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Miami receiver Tyreek Hill, have expressed interest in the past in participating in the Olympics.

The proposal would allow only one player per NFL team to be selected by a country for the Olympics in addition to each team's designated international player.

It also provides for injury protection and salary cap credit in case of any injuries and requires minimum standards for medical staffs and field surfaces.

The 2028 Games will be held from July 14-30. Training camps would typically open for teams that summer in the final week of July based on the current league schedule.

/hub/NFL

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

