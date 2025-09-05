NFL to suspend Jalen Carter after Dak Prescott spitgate controversy: Report

Philadelphia Eagles DT Jalen Carter was at the centre of controversy during his side's win against the Dallas Cowboys. He was ejected after spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The incident took place moments after a pregame Super Bowl C'ship celebration and hen he was asked to leave the field six seconds into the NFL season opener. Later, a video footage showed that Prescott initially triggered the meltdown after he spat at Carter's direction. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) walks off the field after being ejected.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The incident left everyone shellshocked, with some blaming Prescott, too. Speaking to the 3 and Out podcast, ex-Eagles scout John Middlekauff weighed in on the incident and predicted that the NFL will punish Carter.

"I'm getting texts from people in the NFL that he's getting suspended. He's gonna get suspended. How many games? I don't know. One game, two games. The NFL looks past a lot of sh**, but when you mess with their games, when you devalue the shield, this is how they make their money," he said.

"Jalen Carter was a massive red flag. One of the main things I consistently heard [was] struggles with emotional maturity, and you saw it right there. The guy was tossed before they played a snap," he added.

Philadelphia won the match 24-20, despite the ejection of Carter. Jalen Hurts impressed, bagging 19 of 23 passes for 152 yards, and also registered 14 carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

Speaking to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Carter said, "It's a mistake that happened on my side."

"And just won't happen again. So I feel bad just for my teammates and the fans out there. I'm doing it for them. I'm doing it for family, also. But the fans, they show the most love. You heard them out there. Just not being able to start the game and even finish the game, just (expletive) me up. But we're gonna get it better. Won't happen again. I made that a promise," he added.