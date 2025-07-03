NFL Top 100 show to switch to X from broadcast: Know details and reasons

The NFL Top 100 Series, a curated show that reveals the top 100 NFL players, each chosen by their fellow peers, will now be available to stream on the social media platform X instead of regular broadcasting. The announcement was made by X Originals in a social media post captioned, “The NFL and X announced today the launch of NFL Top 100, a digitally reimagined version of the NFL Films countdown franchise, premiering Monday, June 30 as a first-of-its-kind X Originals series.” Starting June 30, the NFL Top 100 Series will stream on X, featuring a digital-first format.(X Originals)

ALSO READ| Who is Kirk Barton? Former Ohio State star and NFL player charged in fatal crash

Why the switch?

The recent switch in streaming strategy is largely attributed to delivering content where a substantial user base already exists. “For 14 seasons, NFL Top 100 has delivered the ultimate peer-ranked countdown in sports,” said Ross Ketover, NFL Films senior executive, in the official statement. “This year, we’re bringing it to where fans already are — on X — with a fast-paced format that honors the original series.”

The post further reveals that NFL-affiliated accounts already command over 50 million followers on the platform where 1 million authors attracted 6 million posts in the 2025 season. Hence, the shift aims to “thrive and fuel year-round conversation” in a medium where the necessary discourse already exists.

“Delivering original content experiences with world-class partners, especially around sports, is a top priority for X,” said Mitchell Smith, Head of Original Content at X, in his statement. “We are excited to work with the NFL and NFL Films to launch our first original series together, and reinvent a classic for a digital-first audience.”

ALSO READ| Offset hangs out with Stefon Diggs' ex Sky Marlene amid Cardi B drama; NFL fans fume

How can I watch the NFL Top 100 series?

Starting June 30, daily episodes on the platform reveal the names of two new players each day. Episodes will debut weekdays at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET on X and NFL+. This pattern will continue till August 29 and the final Top 10 players will be revealed in the finale episode on September 1. The finale will be streamed live on the NFL Network at 8 PM ET.

“This marks the 15th consecutive year that current NFL players have voted to determine the top 100. The 2025 edition embraces a short-form, digital-first format designed for today’s fans — blending NFL Films’ signature storytelling with exclusive footage, commentary, and a social-native viewing experience,” the post added.

So far, Los Angeles Chargers’ wide receiver Ladd McConkey claimed the #100 spot, and Seattle Seahawks’ defensive tackle Leonard Williams landed the #99 spot.

By Stuti Gupta