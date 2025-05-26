Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nia Coffey, Allisha Gray power Dream past Sun 79-55

AP |
May 26, 2025 02:51 AM IST

Nia Coffey, Allisha Gray power Dream past Sun 79-55

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Nia Coffey had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Allisha Gray also scored 18 and and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 79-55 on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

Atlanta led 48-43 four minutes into the second half then took control with a 15-5 run to finish the third quarter. Gray had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists through three quarters.

Connecticut managed only seven points in the fourth and finished at 31% shooting.

Maya Caldwell added 12 rebounds and six assists and Rhyne Howard had 11 points and eight rebounds for Atlanta . Gray had seven rebounds and three assists.

Marina Mabrey led the Sun with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tina Charles and Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 11 each.

Atlanta shot 41% and had a 52-34 rebounding advantage.

Atlanta missed nine of 10 3-pointers in the first quarter but still led 21-16.

Charles made back-to-back baskets to give Connecticut a 28-27 lead midway through the second quarter. Atlanta led 34-33 with a minute remaining in the half before Coffey hit a 3-pointer for a 37-33 Atlanta lead at the break.

Gray entered averaging 19.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists, and she has helped Atlanta weather a series of injuries. Offseason acquisition Brittney Griner missed Sunday's game with a knee injury, rookie Te-Hina Paopao was out with a facial injury sustained in the team’s win over the Dallas Wings on Saturday, and Jordin Canada as yet to play while she recovers from a knee injury.

Atlanta visits Los Angeles on Tuesday and Connecticut hosts Dallas in a matchup of winless teams.

WNBA: /hub/wnba-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / US Sports / Nia Coffey, Allisha Gray power Dream past Sun 79-55
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On