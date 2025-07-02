Nikolaj Ehlers could choose his destination as soon as Wednesday after letting the start of NHL free agency pass without signing a contract. Nikolaj Ehlers remains unsigned going into Day 2 of NHL free agency

Ehlers became one of the rare top players available not to sign on the first day of free agency, opting instead to sit back and consider his options. Carolina, Tampa Bay and Washington were considered among the teams interested in pursuing the 29-year-old from Denmark who played his first nine seasons with Winnipeg.

“We’ve had talks with his agent," Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. “He’s taking his time to field offers. He’s obviously a very popular person right now, and we’re waiting to see where that goes.”

Ehlers and his camp watched Tuesday as fellow winger Brock Boeser re-signed in Vancouver for just over $50 million and older forward Mikael Granlund got $7 million annually from Anaheim. With the salary cap increasing a record amount to $95.5 million and a lack of high-end talent available, Ehlers could sign the most lucrative contract among players changing teams this summer.

Ehlers going unsigned is almost certainly holding things up for players like Andrew Mangiapane, Anthony Beauvillier, and Jeff Skinner, who could be part of a plan B or C for those who don't land their first choice.

Defensemen Dmitry Orlov, Brent Burns and Matt Grzelcyk, forwards Jack Roslovic and Mason Appleton and goaltenders Ilya Samsonov and Alexandar Georgiev are also still available.

“Day 1 is always a little bit hectic and crazy,” said San Jose GM Mike Grier, who made multiple moves but still needs to spend more to get to the salary floor. “We’ll kind of see how things shake out. After , things will settle down and teams will kind of regroup and see what’s out there and the free agents will do the same.”

Sports Writer Aaron Beard in Raleigh, North Carolina, contributed.

NHL: /hub/nhl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.