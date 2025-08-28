San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch confirmed two things during a news conference Wednesday. Niners nix Jauan Jennings' trade request; Week 1 status in doubt

He confirmed that wide receiver Jauan Jennings, coming off a breakout 2024 season, requested a trade "awhile ago." He also confirmed the 49ers don't intend to honor that request.

"He asked for it, and we've moved on," Lynch said. "We're not doing that, so we're moving forward."

While the Niners limped to a 6-11 record last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020, Jennings emerged as a playmaker. He racked up receiving 975 yards more than the 963 he had in 2021-23 combined and six touchdowns. Both ranked second on the Niners to tight end George Kittle.

With Deebo Samuel Sr. now in Washington, those opportunities should again be there for Jennings this season. However, he's been sidelined with a calf injury since early in training camp.

Asked if Jennings' absence is more about the injury or the trade request, Lynch didn't specify. Nor did he offer specifics on Jennings' status for the 49ers' season opener Sept. 7 at Seattle.

"Both things can be true. He wants a new contract and he's got a hurt calf..." Lynch said. "Jauan is still working through his calf issue, making progress. We're kind of like everyone else, hopeful but not sure about Week 1. We'll proceed as such."

In order to address their receiver depth, Lynch confirmed the 49ers have signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who Seattle released on Tuesday, and Russell Gage, who the Niners had released on Tuesday.

