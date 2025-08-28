Illinois State at No. 18 Oklahoma, Saturday, 6 p.m. ET. No. 18 Oklahoma opens against FCS opponent Illinois State

BetMGM College Football Odds: Oklahoma by 36.5.

How to watch: SEC Network , ESPN

Key stats

Oklahoma :

Overall offense: 331.0 yards per game

Passing: 175.8 yards per game

Rushing: 155.2 yards per game

Scoring: 24.0 points per game

Overall defense: 318.2 yards allowed per game

Passing: 175.8 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 115.1 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 21.5 points allowed per game

Illinois State

Overall offense: 402.2 yards per game

Passing: 238.1 yards per game

Rushing: 163.9 yards per game

Scoring: 26.6 points per game

Overall defense: 423.4 yards allowed per game

Passing: 266.3 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 157.1 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 24.9 points allowed per game

Team leaders

Oklahoma

Passing: John Mateer, 3,139 yards and 29 TDs, 64.6% completions

Rushing: Mateer, 826 yards, 15 TDs , Jovantae Barnes .

Receiving: Deion Burks, 245 yards, 3 TDs.

Illinois State

Passing: Tommy Rittenhouse, 2,840 yards, 17 TDs, 66.4% completions.

Rushing: Wright Wenkers, 1,142 yards, 11 TDs; Rittenhouse, 561 yards, 8 TDs.

Receiving: Daniel Sobkowicz, 80 catches, 1,108 yards, 9 TDs.

Last game

Oklahoma lost 23-21 to Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl to end the season 6-7.

Illinois State lost 42-10 to UC Davis in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Next game

Oklahoma hosts No. 14 Michigan on Sept. 6. Illinois State hosts Morehead State on Sept. 6.

