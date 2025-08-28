No. 18 Oklahoma opens against FCS opponent Illinois State
Illinois State at No. 18 Oklahoma, Saturday, 6 p.m. ET.
BetMGM College Football Odds: Oklahoma by 36.5.
How to watch: SEC Network , ESPN
Key stats
Oklahoma :
Overall offense: 331.0 yards per game
Passing: 175.8 yards per game
Rushing: 155.2 yards per game
Scoring: 24.0 points per game
Overall defense: 318.2 yards allowed per game
Passing: 175.8 yards allowed per game
Rushing: 115.1 yards allowed per game
Scoring: 21.5 points allowed per game
Illinois State
Overall offense: 402.2 yards per game
Passing: 238.1 yards per game
Rushing: 163.9 yards per game
Scoring: 26.6 points per game
Overall defense: 423.4 yards allowed per game
Passing: 266.3 yards allowed per game
Rushing: 157.1 yards allowed per game
Scoring: 24.9 points allowed per game
Team leaders
Oklahoma
Passing: John Mateer, 3,139 yards and 29 TDs, 64.6% completions
Rushing: Mateer, 826 yards, 15 TDs , Jovantae Barnes .
Receiving: Deion Burks, 245 yards, 3 TDs.
Illinois State
Passing: Tommy Rittenhouse, 2,840 yards, 17 TDs, 66.4% completions.
Rushing: Wright Wenkers, 1,142 yards, 11 TDs; Rittenhouse, 561 yards, 8 TDs.
Receiving: Daniel Sobkowicz, 80 catches, 1,108 yards, 9 TDs.
Last game
Oklahoma lost 23-21 to Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl to end the season 6-7.
Illinois State lost 42-10 to UC Davis in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
Next game
Oklahoma hosts No. 14 Michigan on Sept. 6. Illinois State hosts Morehead State on Sept. 6.
