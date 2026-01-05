No. 19 Ohio State women pull away in second half to beat Rutgers 71-49

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaloni Cambridge finished with 18 points, Chance Gray scored 17 and No. 19 Ohio State pulled away in the second half to beat Rutgers 71-49 on Sunday.

Cambridge made 7 of 18 shots with a 3-pointer and 3 of 4 free throws for the Buckeyes . Gray sank 7 of 15 shots — 1 of 6 from beyond the arc — and both her foul shots.

Elsa Lemmilä pitched in with 10 points and 11 rebounds to help Ohio State outscore the Scarlet Knights by 17 in the second half. It was the sophomore's first double-double of the season and the second of her career.

Faith Blackstone had 15 points to lead Rutgers and Imani Lester scored 14.

Lester scored eight on 4-for-5 shooting to help Rutgers take a 17-14 lead after one quarter. The Scarlet Knights shot 61.5% in the first 10 minutes while the Buckeyes missed 10 of 15 attempts.

Kennedy Cambridge, Jaloni's older sister, had back-to-back baskets, Ava Watson hit a 3-pointer and Gray had a three-point play to finish an 11-0 run as Ohio State moved in front 31-23 with 1:14 left before halftime. Kaylah Ivey hit a 3-pointer to cut Rutgers' deficit to five at the break.

Blackstone scored for Rutgers to begin the third quarter, but Gray followed with a 3-pointer and another three-point play in an 8-0 spurt and Ohio State led 39-28 before settling for a 51-42 advantage heading to the fourth. Ohio State allowed only seven points in the fourth quarter.

Rutgers: Hosts No. 7 Maryland on Wednesday.

Ohio State: Visits Illinois on Wednesday.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. women’s college basketball: /hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and /hub/womens-college-basketball.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.