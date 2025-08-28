No. 5 Georgia, led by QB Gunner Stockton, is big favorite against Marshall's new-look roster
Marshall at No. 5 Georgia, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT, Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.
BetMGM College Football Odds: Georgia by 39 1/2.
How to watch: ESPN
Marshall
Overall offense: 382.8 yards per game
Passing: 181.1 yards per game
Rushing: 201.7 yards per game
Scoring: 31.8 points per game
Overall defense: 378.1 yards allowed per game
Passing: 199.1 yards allowed per game
Rushing: 179 yards allowed per game
Scoring: 23.08 points allowed per game
Georgia
Overall offense: 405.4 yards per game
Passing: 281 yards per game
Rushing: 123.3 yards per game
Scoring: 31.5 points per game
Overall defense: 329.9 yards allowed per game
Passing: 200.2 yards allowed per game
Rushing: 129.6 yards allowed per game
Scoring: 20.57 points allowed per game
Marshall
Passing: Braylon Braxton, 1,624 yards, 19 TDs, 2 INT, 60.2 completion percentage
Rushing: A.J. Turner, 864 yards on 104 carries, 6 TD
Receiving: Christian Fitzpatrick, 576 yards, 34 receptions, 6 TDs
Georgia
Passing: Gunner Stockton, 440 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 64.7 completion percentage
Rushing: Nate Frazier, 671 yards on 133 carries, 8 TDs
Receiving: Dillon Bell, 466 yards, 43 receptions, 4 TDs
Marshall defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 31-3 to win the Sun Belt Conference championship and finish 10-3 before pulling out of an invitation to play in the Independence Bowl after a coaching change led to many players leaving through transfers.
Georgia lost to Notre Dame 23-10 in the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal to finish 11-3.
Marshall hosts Missouri State on Sept. 6. Georgia plays another home nonconference game against Austin Peay on Sept. 6.
