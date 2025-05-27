Ole Miss' Michael La Sasso wins NCAA title, collects U.S. Open and Masters invites

Ole Miss junior Michael La Sasso's even-par 72 on Monday at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa North Course in Carlsbad, Calif., was his worst score in four days, but it accomplished plenty. HT Image

Not only did La Sasso hold off Texas A&M's Phichaksn Maichon to win the NCAA's individual title with a 72-hole total of 11-under 277, he earned official invitations to next month's U.S. Open at Oakmont and next year's Masters. He also helped his team edge Florida State for the eighth and final spot in the match play competition that starts Tuesday to determine the NCAA team champion.

La Sasso became the second Ole Miss golfer to win the individual championship - joining 2017 medalist Braden Thornberry, who's currently on the PGA Tour.

"If you would have told me the first tournament of the year that I was going to win a national championship as an individual, I probably would have said you're lying," La Sasso told Golfweek.

La Sasso and the Rebels finished team stroke play at 11, which was one shot ahead of 2024 runner-up Florida State for the final match-play berth. Ole Miss opens match play against Arizona State, which won stroke play at 14 under.

No. 2 Auburn faces No. 7 Virginia , No. 3 Florida takes on No. 6 Texas and No. 4 Oklahoma State battles No. 5 Oklahoma in the other match-play quarterfinals. Auburn is the defending national champion.

