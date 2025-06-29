Olivier Giroud set for final match with LAFC as they host Vancouver

The Olivier Giroud era, such as it was, comes to an end Sunday night. HT Image

The star French striker will play his final match with LAFC when it hosts Vancouver on Sunday. The much-ballyhooed signing of the 38-year old Giroud less than a year ago after successful tenures with Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League turned out to be much ado about nothing as Giroud has managed only five goals in 37 matches for LAFC.

Giroud is the top goal-scorer in French national team history but simply couldn't make the mark most felt he would in MLS. He's returning to France to play for LOSC Lille.

"Olivier has been a tremendous ambassador for the club on and off the field," said general manager John Thorrington. "He has been an exemplary professional."

Giroud hopes for a good farewell match with LAFC , which hasn't played in MLS since stopping Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on June 8. LAFC has spent the last three weeks playing in the Club World Cup, going 0-2-1 and being eliminated in the group stage.

Meanwhile, Vancouver fell out of first in the Western Conference standings Wednesday night with a 5-3 home loss to expansion San Diego, which landed a point ahead in the standings. The Whitecaps have sustained consecutive losses for the first time this year.

Vancouver coach Jesper Sorensen said his team needs to take initiative immediately instead of letting the game come to them. Defender Mathias Laborda is wary of the number of quality offensive threats LAFC offers, including Denis Bouanga.

"They're a really good team," Laborda said. "So we expect a really good game."

Bouanga has compiled eight goals and five assists to lead LAFC, while Brian White has 10 goals and a pair of assists for the Whitecaps. Even though it ceded five goals Wednesday night, Vancouver has allowed the third-fewest goals in MLS.

White's two markers rallied the Whitecaps to a 2-2 draw against LAFC on May 11 in the teams' only meeting this year.

Field Level Media

