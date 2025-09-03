The Baltimore Orioles reinstated pitcher Tyler Wells from the 60-day injured list and he will make the start Tuesday in San Diego. Orioles reinstate RHP Tyler Wells; will start Tuesday at San Diego

Wells, 31, has not pitched since April 12, 2024, and was placed on the 15-day injured list four days later with right elbow inflammation.

In June 2024, Wells underwent right elbow revision ulnar collateral ligament surgery with UCL repair and internal brace augmentation, as opposed to Tommy John surgery that was supposed to require a longer rehabilitation process. However, the recovery period was essentially the same.

Wells made six minor league rehab appearances between Triple-A Norfolk and Double-AA Chesapeake and compiled a 2.49 ERA, fanning 24 batters in 25 1/3 innings.

In parts of four seasons with Baltimore, Wells owns a 16-18 record with a 4.06 ERA in 95 games .

Wells produced his best season in 2023 when he posted a 7-6 record, 3.64 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over 25 games .

The Orioles also reinstated infielder Jorge Mateo from the 60-day IL. Mateo has not appeared in a major league game since June 6 due to elbow and hamstring injuries. He was hitting .180 with 14 stolen bases in 15 attempts.

Mateo, 30, is a .222 career hitter with 105 stolen bases in six seasons with the Padres and Orioles . He stole 35 bases in 2022 second-most in the majors.

Baltimore optioned catcher Maverick Handley to Triple-A Norfolk and designated right-handed pitchers Corbin Martin and Elvin Rodriguez for assignment.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.