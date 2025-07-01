For the second time this season, Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Zach Eflin has been placed on the injured list. Orioles' Zach Eflin returns to IL; Brandon Young recalled

The Orioles recalled right-hander Brandon Young, and, according to reports, he will start Tuesday's game at Texas. The scheduled starter, Charlie Morton, has been pushed back to Friday at Atlanta.

Eflin was removed after one inning of work vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday due to lower back tightness, and his IL designation is listed as "lower back discomfort."

The veteran right-hander allowed four runs on five hits and a long home run to Jonathan Aranda while throwing 28 pitches. He did not return for the second inning in an 11-3 Rays victory.

After a pair of solid starts to open the season, Eflin went to the IL with a low-grade lat strain on April 9. He returned on May 11 and got the win in a 7-3 victory at the Los Angeles Angels. His ERA stood at 3.13 at that point.

Eflin has made eight starts since and his ERA has ballooned to 5.95. He has struggled terribly in last three appearances, allowing 17 earned runs on 27 hits and six home runs in nine innings of work.

Eflin is a pending free agent after the 2025 season.

Young was most recently recalled on June 25 and started vs. the Rangers in Baltimore that evening. He allowed four earned runs in four innings, including a three-run home run by Josh Jung. He was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after the game, but will not face Texas twice in the span of seven days.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.