Marco Pasalic scored in the 80th minute as Orlando City SC scored two late goals to forge a 2-2 draw with host Charlotte FC on Saturday night. Orlando City SC rallies late to earn 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC

Charlotte's Pep Biel earlier racked up a goal and an assist, helping the team end a three-match losing streak.

Biel scored late in the first half and Bill Tuiloma tallied his first career MLS goal in the 65th minute.

Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina made three saves.

Ramiro Enrique scored the first goal for Orlando City , which had won its last two road matches. Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made three saves.

Charlotte , in its first home match since May 24, needed a turnaround and seemed energized. The team was about 20 minutes away from its second clean sheet since April before breakdowns.

Biel's seventh goal of the season came on Charlotte's second shot on goal of the match.

Charlotte's Nicholas Scardina made a goal-saving move shortly before the team's second score by racing back into the box after Kahlina had moved out toward the top of the box. Scardina booted the ball away near the goal mouth on Enrique's shot.

Then Scardina provided an assist in the 40th minute as Biel notched his third goal in his last five matches. Scardina collected a deep ball and headed into the box on the right side, sending a pass back to Biel. The midfielder blasted a shot to the far side with Gallese barely able to wave at the ball.

Tuiloma's goal came on a header off Biel's pass. The defender benefitted from a set piece as Charlotte converted.

There were rough moments in the opening half, with Charlotte called for 10 fouls.

Enrique's goal in the 69th minute came off an assist by Martin Ojeda.

