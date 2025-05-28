Pacers beat Knicks to move one win shy of reaching NBA Finals

Tyrese Haliburton delivered his second career playoff triple double to power Indiana over New York 130-121 on Tuesday, lifting the Pacers one win from the NBA Finals. HT Image

Haliburton scored 32 points, passed off 15 assists and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds while making no turnovers over 38 minutes becoming the first player in NBA playoff history with 30-15-10 and no turnovers.

Indiana, which blew a 20-point lead in a game three home loss, seized a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals with the home triumph.

"I was just trying to be aggressive, trying to respond," Haliburton said. "I felt like I let the team down in game three so it was important to come out here and just make plays.

"Guys put me in position to make plays and play my game and man, it's a big win for us."

Game five is set for Thursday in New York's Madison Square Garden.

"I'm excited about it. It's going to be a lot of fun," Haliburton said. "It's a tough environment to play in. We've got to be ready. Just one more game, take what we can from this and be ready for game five."

The East winner will face either Oklahoma City or Minnesota in the NBA Finals starting June 5.

Haliburton's father was in the arena after a month-long ban following an on-court incident with Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the playoffs.

"Hell yeah. I'm glad pop is in the building," Haliburton said. "It makes it that much more sweet. Had a little bit to do with it."

Pascal Siakam added 30 points for the Pacers while Bennedict Mathurin added 20 points off the bench for Indiana.

"We just wanted to come out with more energy, more urgency, play Pacers basketball," Siakam said. "I thought we did that from the beginning. They made runs but we stuck to our game plan."

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 31 points while Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 12 rebounds, O.G. Anunoby had 22 points and Mikael Bridges netted 17 points.

The Pacers last made the NBA Finals in 2000, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers, and have never won the NBA title.

The Knicks haven't reached the NBA Finals since losing to San Antonio in 1999 and haven't won the league crown since 1973.

Indiana won the first two games at Madison Square Garden and took a 55-35 lead in game three at home before the Knicks rallied to win, denying the Pacers a possible sweep.

That helped spark Indiana to a strong start in game four.

The Pacers closed the first quarter on a 12-5 run to seize a 43-35 lead, with Haliburton having 15 points, six assists and five rebounds in the period.

New York answered in the second quarter with a 9-2 run to pull level at 51-51 but a 6-0 Indiana run to close the quarter left the Pacers ahead 69-64, with Haliburton near a first-half triple double on 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Indiana began the third quarter with a 7-0 run for a 76-64 lead, taking advantage of two forced turnovers for a 19-2 edge in fast break points, and a 9-4 run to close the third quarter stretched the Pacers' lead to 102-91 entering the fourth.

New York went on a 10-2 run to pull within 115-109, but a Siakam three-pointer and Haliburton basket kept Indiana ahead 120-114 with 3:06 remaining.

Towns suffered a left knee injury defending a drive by Myles Turner with 2:10 remaining but stayed in the game.

The Pacers pulled ahead 123-114 with 1:44 to play and Obi Toppin sank a three-pointer with 46 seconds remaining for a 126-116 Indiana lead to seal New York's fate.

