Pacers F Jarace Walker to miss at least first 2 games of finals

The Indiana Pacers will be without forward Jarace Walker for at least the first two games of the NBA Finals as he recovers from a right ankle injury. HT Image

The finals begin Thursday in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Monday on 107.5 The Fan radio in Indianapolis that the injury was one that will take some time.

"He's gonna be out for a while. I don't know how long," Carlisle said. "He certainly will not play in the first two games of the finals."

The injury occurred on Saturday during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals when Walker rolled his right ankle after jumping to try to defend a shot from the New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns.

He left the arena on crutches, and Carlisle said he was still using them on Sunday.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven NBA Finals is scheduled for June 11 in Indianapolis. Carlisle said the schedule could work in Walker's favor.

"The fact that the finals are stretched out over a pretty significant period of time gives him a chance to recover," Carlisle said. "... He'll do all of the treatment. He'll be very motivated . He's been on point any time he's had any kind of dings or anything like that."

Walker, 21 and in his second NBA season, is part of the deep bench Carlisle has used in the playoffs. He has appeared in 12 of their 16 postseason games and is averaging 3.0 points and 1.8 rebounds over 9.8 minutes per game.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.