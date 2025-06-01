Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam was named the Eastern Conference Finals Most Valuable Player. He scored 31 points in the Pacers’ Game 6 victory over the New York Knicks. Siakam, a three-time All-Star, averaged 24.8 points on 52.4% shooting (50% from 3) in the series, according to NBA. He edged teammate Tyrese Haliburton for the award five votes to four. Pacers forward Pascal Siakam named 2025 ECF MVP: Here are his stats and key numbers (Photo by Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Pacers fans were seen cheering as Siakam hoisted the Larry Bird Trophy. This victory comes over a year after Indiana acquired him via trade with Toronto.

"Shoutout Indy, man," Siakam said on the TNT broadcast after receiving the award. "It's been such an amazing experience for me so far. From the first day I landed here, the love has been amazing. Just unbelievable, man. First-class organization. I'm just so happy to be here. And tonight, after a bad Game 5, we wanted to bounce back. I have, like, 100% belief in my teammates. Whenever we're down, we always find a way. And we did that tonight."

A look at Pascal Siakam’s stats

Siakam averaged 24.8 points per game, five rebounds and 3.5 assists while he shot 52.4 percent from the field. He went on to put an exclamation point on the series with a game-high 31 points. While Siakam received five of the nine media panel votes, Tyrese Haliburton got the rest.

Siakam and Indiana eliminated the Knicks 4-2 and are now moving on to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals, which tips off Thursday (8:30 ET, ABC).

Despite being overshadowed by Haliburton's heroics, Siakam continuously performed well in every game. He has 30-point outings in the series, and notably, he single-handedly won Game 2 with a 39-point showing. He put things out of reach with a 31-point finale in Game 6.

Siakam's per-game stats from the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals: