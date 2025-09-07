Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and singled to reach 700 career hits, Freddy Fermin had two hits and drove in three runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 10-8 in Denver on Saturday night. Padres emerge from hit-fest with victory over Rockies

Luis Arraez and Ryan O'Hearn had three hits apiece and Ramon Laureano finished with two hits to help San Diego end a five-game skid. The Padres gained a game on the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost at Baltimore on Saturday night and lead the National League West by one game.

Hunter Goodman set a Colorado record for home runs by a catcher with his 29th, Jordan Beck and Mickey Moniak also went deep, Ezequiel Tovar, Warming Bernabel and Beck each had three hits and Moniak contributed two hits for the Rockies .

The Padres finished with 16 hits, the Rockies had 14.

San Diego jumped on Colorado starter McCade Brown . Brown hit O'Hearn leading off the second inning, gave up a single to Laureano and hit Jackson Merrill to load the bases.

Jake Cronenworth's comebacker deflected off Brown for an RBI single, and Fermin followed with a two-run double. Mason McCoy struck out, but Tatis homered to center to make it 6-0, his 20th of the season.

Arraez singled and O'Hearn walked before Angel Chivilli relieved Brown, who allowed six runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings.

That was enough support for San Diego starter Randy Vasquez , who allowed three runs on eight hits in six innings. Robert Suarez picked up his 36th save despite allowing a run in the ninth.

Colorado got a pair back in the bottom of the second inning. Beck reached on an error and scored on Brenton Doyle's double, then Tovar singled and Bernabel drove in Doyle with his first hit.

The Padres opened it up with a two-out rally in the fifth inning. Fermin and Mason McCoy had run-scoring singles and, after Tatis loaded the bases with a hit, Arraez drove in two more runs with a single to left.

Goodman hit a solo homer in the sixth and Beck crushed a three-run shot, his 15th homer this season, in the seventh to make it a 10-7 deficit.

Moniak lined a one-out homer off of Suarez in the ninth for his 19th.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.