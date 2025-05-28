Panthers coach: TE Tommy Tremble (back surgery) could be ready for season

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble had back surgery last week but could be ready for the regular season in September, coach Dave Canales said Tuesday. HT Image

Tremble missed the first day of organized team activities on Tuesday, along with outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum and wide receiver Jalen Coker .

Canales said that Tremble, who turns 25 on June 2, will miss OTAs and minicamp with the goal to rehabilitate during training camp. He is expected to start camp on the physically unable to perform list.

"Tommy did have surgery on his back last week, a successful surgery," Canales said. "We were kind of thinking about it, talking about it, looking at timelines and all that, and just felt like for him to give him the . He's 25 years old. You know, let's get this thing while he's young and strong and be able to just get back on the right track."

Tremble, who missed some time because of back issues, started 11 of 12 games played in 2024 and caught 23 of 32 targets for 234 yards and two touchdowns. A third-round pick by Carolina in the 2021 NFL Draft, Tremble has 85 career receptions for 782 yards and nine TDs in 61 games .

Wonnum, 27, started all eight games he played last season and made 37 tackles, including four sacks, along with six quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

Minnesota selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He had 171 tackles, 23 sacks, 49 QB hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 62 regular-season games for the Vikings from 2020-23.

Coker, 23, played in 11 games as a rookie last season and caught 32 of 46 targets for 478 yards and two TDs.

Defensive lineman Derrick Brown was practicing but not a full participant on Tuesday, eight months after knee surgery.

"He's feeling great though," Canales said. "And he's feeling more and more confident with the change of direction, body on body, you know, getting some weight-bearing type of things that way."

Brown, 27, was the seventh overall pick of the 2020 draft. He went on injured reserve on Sept. 10, 2024, after being injured in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

He has 248 career tackles with eight sacks, 28 tackles for loss, 48 QB hits and two interceptions in 67 games . He was a Pro Bowl pick in 2023.

Canales also announced that the Panthers will have a joint practice with the Texans in Houston prior to their Aug. 16 preseason game in Texas. Carolina also will host the Cleveland Browns for practice before their preseason opener on Aug. 8 in Charlotte.

The Panthers open the regular season on Sept. 7 at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

