Panthers return from bye week rested, motivated after moving into first place tie with Tampa Bay

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers returned to practice at Bank of America Stadium on Monday rested and plenty motivated following the bye week.

A few days off and suddenly being in a first-place tie in the NFC South will do that for a team.

The Panthers were beneficiaries of the New Orleans Saints’ 24-20 upset over Tampa Bay on Sunday, an outcome which dropped the four-time defending division champion Buccaneers into a tie with Carolina at 7-6 with four games remaining in the regular season.

The Panthers and Buccaneers play twice over the final three weeks, but first up for Carolina is a trip to the Superdome to face the 3-10 Saints in a game with potential division tiebreakers at stake.

“The goal is to go 1-0 this week with a chance to win the division,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said after Monday's practice. “It's right there in front of us. ... We have a group of guys that were excited to be back knowing what we're playing for.”

Canales doesn't need New Orleans' win over Tampa Bay to remind his team just how dangerous the Saints can be.

New Orleans dominated Carolina and won 17-7 in Charlotte on Nov. 9, a game that left normally even-keeled quarterback Bryce Young noticeably frustrated.

“We missed some opportunities in the past game, and the Saints did a great job of challenging us in the run game,” Canales said. “The focus of that week was to have a balanced attack and they didn't give us a lot. They played us really well and had a great game plan."

Canales said since that loss his team has “found its identity."

Bryce Young threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns — two of those coming on fourth down — and the Panthers stunned the Los Angeles Rams 31-28 before the bye week. That included a go-ahead 43-yard touchdown pass from Young to NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate Tetairoa McMillan in the fourth quarter.

Carolina’s defense has forced six turnovers in its last two games.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who had a streak of 28 touchdown passes without an interception, turned the ball over three times against a Panthers defense without top cornerback Jaycee Horn, linebacker Claudin Cherelus and safety Tre'Von Moehrig.

Moehrig was back at practice Monday after serving a one-game suspension for hitting San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the groin in Week 12, while Horn and Cherelus remain in the concussion protocol. However, Canales is hopeful for their return on Sunday.

“It's always nice to have a win going into the bye week. It leaves you with a great feeling,” Canales said. “At the same time the discipline part of it is to not relax. The discipline part of it to look at that game and take the lessons learned from that game. We had some great moments and there was some balance. But there were also things that need to be corrected.”

Canales added that “the goal is to find our best football” down the stretch.

Guard Robert Hunt, considered the team's top offensive lineman, remains on injured reserve after tearing his biceps in Week 2, and Canales said the team is not ready to open his 21-day practice window. However, the second-year head coach expressed optimism the Panthers might get Hunt back before the end of the season.

“We would love to see him back at some point,” Canales said.

