Patriots WR Stefon Diggs 72 receptions from taking over Houston’s Anthony Brown for this milestone

New England Patriots’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs is on the cusp of achieving something great by surpassing fellow WR Anthony Brown of the Houston Roughnecks. During a recent appearance on ‘Up & Adams’ with Kay Adams, Diggs reacted to being just 72 receptions away from taking over Brown for a spot in the top 25 on the NFL’s all-time receptions list. New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs walks onto the practice field at the team's NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP)

ALSO READ| Did Stefon Diggs and Cardi B break up? Patriots WR drops massive hint

Stefon Diggs on the possibility of overtaking Antonio Brown

“72 receptions away from cracking the Top 25 in all-time receptions? Stefon Diggs says he might have to make some calls ” a page wrote on social media.

When the matter was brought up by host Adams, the 11-season NFL player reacted with a chuckle. “It’s very obtainable. I’m going to have to make some calls!” he said. “I mean that was a good stretch. It’s really impressive what AB did. He’s one of the best receivers I’ve ever known to play this game. I think it was like a 4 or 5-year stint where he had 1800, 1600. He was just going insane. So, it’ll be a blessing to get there. I don’t know how long it’ll take me. We’ll see.”

What do the Patriots expect out of Stefon Diggs this season?

Needless to say, Diggs is expected to be a game-changer for the Patriots this season. Following an unpredictable time with Houston and a steady departure from Buffalo, the pressure to be a leader during his stint with the Patriots is high.

Paired up with quarterback Drake Maye (recently drafted as No. 3 overall), he has previously been vocal about how “different” Diggs’s presence feels in the team, as reported by Clutch Points. The wide receiver is known to have nicknames for his younger teammates and seems to be building connections behind the scenes.

ALSO READ| Did Stefon Diggs split with Cardi B over 'BBL smell'? Rapper breaks silence

His early departure from a Carolina bonding trip, however, raised many eyebrows. Maye, along with the offensive leaders, had hoped to use the getaway as a way to build and amplify chemistry.

However, Diggs seems to be fitting in well with the team dynamics overall.

Stuti Gupta contributed to this story.