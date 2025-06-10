Pats coach: QB Drake Maye's leadership skills 'a work in progress'

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye proved his football skills during a solid 12-start rookie campaign. HT Image

Heading into 2025, head coach Mike Vrabel wants to see his young signal-caller improve his leadership skills.

"I think that there is a lot of room to grow," Vrabel told reporters Monday, noting that Maye is just 22 and early in his pro development.

"I think there's a lot of natural leadership qualities. I think I have to encourage him, continue to encourage him and to put him in those positions to do that so that the players understand that there's a different version of all of us," Vrabel said. "There's one that's maybe off the field, there's one in the meeting room, and then there's a version on the field, which we all have to understand is somewhat different than what it may be off the field."

Vrabel, entering his first season as the head coach in New England, said leadership isn't the exclusive property of a quarterback.

Vrabel should know, having been a leader of the Patriots' defense as a linebacker during the 2000s before coaching the Tennessee Titans from 2018-23.

"I don't think it matters if you're a quarterback, offensive lineman, running back or defensive back. It's about your ability to reach certain players," Vrabel said. "Again, we don't want to have any gaps. Hopefully, you know what to do, you're prepared, you do things the right way, you're a good listener.

"I think you can adapt to what happens and adapt to the people you're talking to maybe based on what they need. Sometimes people need a little different encouraging, and sometimes you need a little bit of a firmer hand and maybe a little bit of a firmer stance. I think that's all important of understanding and getting to know each person before you can start to lead them."

Vrabel was asked whether Maye has been able to push his teammates without pushing their buttons or worrying about how his leadership style might affect his popularity.

"I think that's evolving and that's a work in progress," he said. "I think we're all learning each other a little bit. I think we're all learning the system and learning the plays, and once we master it, I think that's going to start to separate itself."

Maye made the Pro Bowl and went 3-9 as a starter last year after being drafted No. 3 overall. He passed for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.