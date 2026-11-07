Pecco Bagnaia crash video emerges as Ducati confirms he suffered multiple foot fractures in Qatar MotoGP Sprint

The Qatar MotoGP Sprint race was interrupted by a red flag following a major first-lap crash involving Pecco Bagnaia. The Italian rider made a strong start to the 11-lap contest, briefly moving into a podium position during the opening corners. However, he dropped to fifth as the opening lap progressed.

Pecco Bagnaia crash video emerges

The Qatar MotoGP Sprint race was interrupted by a red flag following a major first-lap crash involving Pecco Bagnaia. (REUTERS)

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The incident unfolded when Aldeguer attempted to pass Pedro Acosta but failed to brake in time, striking Bagnaia, who was ahead of him. The collision sent the two-time MotoGP champion into a violent highside crash, forcing race officials to halt the Sprint.

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{{^usCountry}} Track marshals subsequently carried Bagnaia away on a stretcher. According to Crash.net, the 29-year-old was conscious following the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Track marshals subsequently carried Bagnaia away on a stretcher. According to Crash.net, the 29-year-old was conscious following the accident. {{/usCountry}}

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Aldeguer received a double long-lap penalty for his involvement in the crash and served it when the race resumed after the red-flag stoppage. He eventually finished 11th in the restarted Sprint.

Ducati provides Bagnaia injury update

Ducati later confirmed that medical examinations had identified two fractures in his right foot, with further assessments scheduled at a hospital in Doha to determine whether surgery would be necessary.

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"Angel Charte, MotoGP Medical Director: "Initial medical examinations carried out on Francesco Bagnaia at the Lusail International Circuit Medical Centre have revealed two fractures in his right foot, involving the fourth and fifth metatarsal. The rider will be transferred to Doha Hospital tonight for further tests to determine whether the fractures require surgery"" the statement read.

Bagnaia's final Ducati races now uncertain

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The crash could disrupt what remains of his final races with Ducati, as he prepares to join Aprilia for the 2027 season.

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Ducati has yet to officially rule Bagnaia out of Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix, although the injury update suggests the Italian is unlikely to participate. Bagnaia will now hope to recover in time to compete in the final two rounds of the season in Portugal and Valencia.