Pete Carroll's ability to turn around Raiders one of many questions facing the franchise

Carroll is in his first season of trying to help the franchise — coming off a 4-13 season and without a playoff victory in 22 years — to recapture some of the glory that long ago made the Raiders an almost annual contender.

His players have spoken glowingly about his impact in such a short time.

“I don’t know how he’s doing it,” wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said. “It’s got to be some type of drug out there or something. He’s got a lot of energy. I truly respect how he keeps the guys going because it takes a lot to get a lot of grown men moving in the right direction.”

Carroll won championships in college at USC and in the NFL with Seattle. Can he get it done in Las Vegas?

It's the most notable question coming out of minicamp, but not the only one as the Raiders take a break before reassembling in late July for training camp when the temperatures and pressures noticeably rise.

The Raiders thought they would have had standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on the practice field this offseason, but a setback in his recovery from a broken foot last season makes his return uncertain.

Another question is how effective Wilkins will be if/when he returns.

His absence has created an opportunity for other tackles to get more work, but there is no true replacement for Wilkins, who last year signed a four-year, $110 million contract.

“I pray that he heals whatever he’s battling,” defensive tackle Adam Butler said. "He’s a tough guy. He’s a great player. We all go through it, but it’s man up and we’re just going to keep working.”

Running back Ashton Jeanty, the sixth pick in this year's NFL draft, has shown enough in practice without full pads and the hitting that comes with them to excite his coaches and teammates.

“You can see why he's a first-round draft pick,” said fellow running back Raheem Mostert, who also called Jeanty “a generational talent.”

Jeanty will be counted on to boost a rushing game that last season averaged a league-worst 79.8 yards per game.

The Raiders also worked to develop Jeanty's catching abilities, placing him all over the field to make him more difficult for opponents to defend.

His real challenge will come in training camp and the games that follow.

Some key players didn't participate in other teams' minicamps over contract disputes, but left tackle Kolton Miller wasn't one of them.

Despite having just one season left on his three-year, $54 million deal, Miller was on the field for organized team activities and minicamp. He might be forced to play out this season without the promise of a new contract.

“I want to be a Raider for life,” the 29-year-old said. "I love it here. I don’t want to go anywhere else. I only know one way to do it, and that’s showing up and getting better each day.”

The offseason practices showed Carroll isn't afraid to throw rookies into the mix.

In addition to Jeanty from this year's draft, third-round cornerback Darien Porter and fourth-round wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. ran with the first team. Wide receiver Jack Bech, taken in the second round, also received lots of repetitions.

Other first-year players made notable contributions as well.

“This is not a new process,” Carroll said. "This is the way I’ve done it with rookies and freshmen in the whole thing for a long time. It just depends on how well you orchestrate what you ask them to do, and if they can find success, and then their confidence builds, and then before you know it you got a regular and that just helps our depth and helps us stay competitive.”

The Raiders could be in the market for two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander after Green Bay released him on Monday. Las Vegas has more than $36 million in salary-cap space, according to overthecap.com, to make a competitive offer to someone who figures to get his share of inquiries.

The club already brought in another notable free agent, announcing Thursday it signed linebacker Germaine Pratt, who was released in a salary-cutting move by Cincinnati on Monday.

Las Vegas signed him to a one-year, $4.25 million deal, someone with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press. That person spoke on condition of anonymity because the details were not announced.

Pratt made 143 tackles for the Bengals last season, and his addition will add to a linebackers room that includes fellow newcomers Elandon Roberts and Devin White. The Raiders lost two starters at that position in free agency — Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo.

“To put these three guys together where they’re on the field at the same time, that’s a loaded-up group,” Carroll said. “They’re all tough and they’re all physical and they’re all downhill players, which is the style that we love to play with.”

