Peyton Manning's son Marshall, dubbed ‘future Heisman champ’, steals show during Ravens vs Bills

While the Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills was the most anticipated fixture on Sunday, it was Peyton Manning's 14-year-old son who stole the spotlight. Fans were impressed with the teenager, who featured in a Sunday Night Football ad along with his legendary quarterback father. Peyton Manning and his son, Marshall, in an SNF ad(X)

Some even went on to call Marshall a future Heisman winner. The 14-year-old is an eighth-grade student at Baylor School in Tennessee.

“Peyton’s son, Marshall Manning, is generational talent and Heisman front runner for 2029 after that promo,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Arch Manning is old news. They’ve already moved onto Marshall Manning propaganda,” another one added.

Who is Marshall Manning?

Marshall Manning, the son of Peyton Manning, is emerging as a promising young athlete following in his father’s footsteps. Born on March 31, 2011, in Indianapolis, Marshall is the fraternal twin brother of Mosley Thompson Manning and the eldest child of Peyton and his wife, Ashley Thompson Manning.

Now 14, he recently enrolled as an eighth-grader at Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a move announced in July 2025, positioning him in a top high school football program.

Marshall has already garnered attention for his quarterback skills, showcased in viral middle school highlight reels and a standout performance at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, where he threw a precise pass to Ja’Marr Chase.

Playing previously in Colorado, he’s part of the Class of 2030, with his father’s legacy at the University of Tennessee, where Peyton threw for 11,201 yards, fueling speculation about his college future.

The Manning dynasty

Only last Sunday, Arch Manning became the latest from his family to lead a football team. The 21-year-old Texas QB struggled against Ohio State.

Arch's uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, each won two Super Bowls during Hall of Fame–caliber careers with the Colts/Broncos and Giants, respectively. His grandfather, Archie Manning, was a longtime quarterback for the New Orleans Saints.