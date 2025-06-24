PGA Tour goes to Detroit. U.S. Senior Open returns to Colorado

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC HT Image

Site: Detroit.

Course: Detroit GC. Yardage: 7,370. Par: 72.

Prize money: $9.6 million. Winner's share: $1,728,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. ; Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. , 3-6 p.m. .

Defending champion: Cam Davis.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Keegan Bradley won the Travelers Championship.

Notes: The field is remarkably strong following a big stretch of golf on the PGA Tour, with nine of the top 50 in the world. The list includes Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley coming off a win at the Travelers Championship, Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Cantlay. ... Rickie Fowler won the tournament two years ago in what was seen as a reboot to his career. He was picked for the Ryder Cup team in 2023 but hasn’t won since and is outside the top 100 in the world. ... Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent are playing. Both have cards from the PGA Tour University accelerated program for underclassmen. ... A sponsor exemption was given to Michael LaSasso, the NCAA champion from the University of Mississippi. ... Also getting an exemption is James Piot, the Michigan State player who won the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont in 2021 and then joined LIV Golf. .. Ben Griffin is playing for the eighth time in the last nine weeks, missing only the Canadian Open.

Next week: John Deere Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

U.S. SENIOR OPEN

Site: Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Course: The Broadmoor GC . Yardage: 7,247. Par: 70.

Prize money: $4 million. Winner's share: $800,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-3 p.m. , 6-9 p.m. ; Saturday-Sunday, 2-6 p.m. .

Defending champion: Richard Bland.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last tournament: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Notes: This is the second straight week for a major championship on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. ... The winner earns a spot in the U.S. Open next year at Shinnecock Hills. ... Angel Cabrera already has won two majors this year. ... The Senior British Open next month will be the fifth and final major of the season. ... David Toms won the U.S. Senior Open when it was last held at The Broadmoor in 2018. ... Among past champions at The Broadmoor, Jack Nicklaus won his first U.S. Amateur in 1959 and Juli Inkster won her third straight U.S. Women's Amateur in 1982. ... The 36-hole cut is for the top 60 and ties. ... Among those who made it through qualifying is Jason Gore, who previously worked for the USGA and now is the chief player officer for the PGA Tour. ... Other qualifiers include Olin Browne, Chris DiMarco and Arjun Atwal. ... The U.S. Senior Open next year goes to Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio.

Next tournament: Dick's Sporting Goods Open on July 11-13.

Online: https://championships.usga.org/ussenioropen.html and https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

LIV GOLF DALLAS

Site: Carrollton, Texas.

Course: Maridoe GC. Yardage: 7,533. Par: 72.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner's share: $4 million.

Television: Friday, Noon-2 p.m. , 2-5 p.m. ; Saturday, 1-3:30 p.m. , 3:30-6 p.m. ; Sunday, 1-6 p.m. .

Defending champion: New tournament.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Last tournament: Joaquin Niemann won LIV Golf Virginia.

Notes: Bryson DeChambeau lives in Dallas and played his college golf at SMU, so this serves as a homecoming event for the native Californian. ... Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz and Jon Rahm all finished in the top 10 at the U.S. Open. DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka remain the only two players to win majors since joining LIV. ... The leading points earner after this week not already eligible earns a spot in the British Open. That currently would fall to Sergio Garcia , who has a slight lead over Lucas Herbert, Sebastian Munoz and Ortiz. ... Ortiz played his college golf at the University of North Texas in nearby Denton and lives in the Dallas area with his wife and four daughters. ... This is the third U.S. event for LIV. It will play two tournaments in Europe before returning to the Unites States for events in Chicago, Indianapolis and Michigan. ... Legion XIII leads the team standings.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Spain on July 11-13.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

DOW CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Midland, Michigan.

Course: Midland CC. Yardage: 6,287. Par: 70.

Prize money: $3.3 million. Winners' share: TBD.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ; Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. .

Defending champions: Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last week: Minjee Lee won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Notes: This is the only team competition on the LPGA Tour. ... The payout will be determined by how many teams make the cut. ... The tournament falls between majors, one week after the KPMG Women's PGA and two weeks before the Evian Championship in France. ... The format features foursomes for two rounds and fourballs for the other two rounds. ... The tournament dates to 2019. Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura won the inaugural event with a closing 59 in fourballs. It remains Clanton's only official LPGA title. ... The field features four of the top five in the women's world ranking, missing Nelly Korda. But there is no one else from the top 10. ... Minjee Lee is the first player to win three LPGA majors in this decade. ... Among the teams this week are Jennifer Kupcho and Leona Maguire, both fierce in match play when they were amateurs.

Next tournament: Amundi Evian Championship on July 10-13.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

ITALIAN OPEN

Site: Tuscany, Italy.

Course: Argentario GC. Yardage: 6.857. Par: 71.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner's share: $500,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:30-11 a.m. , 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ; Saturday, 6:30-11 a.m. ; Sunday, 6-11 a.m. .

Defending champion: Marcel Siem.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last tournament: J.J. Spaun won the U.S. Open.

Notes: This is the 100-year anniversary of the first Italian Open. ... The 23 tournaments on the European tour schedule have been won by 23 players, a remarkable show of parity. ... Even as the European tour moves onto the continent, the field remains weak. The Italian Open has only two players from the top 100 in Shaun Norris and Kristoffer Reitan, both just inside the top 100. ... Norris had to turn down his spot in the PGA Championship last month because of a family health situation. ... Kevin Chappell, who played in the 2017 Presidents Cup before having back surgery, is playing under the category for PGA Tour players who finished between No. 126 and 200 on the FedEx Cup last year. This is his first European tour start since the Andalucia Masters last fall. ... The leading five players from the Race to Dubai after next week in Germany earn a spot in the British Open.

Next week: BMW International Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworl d-tour/

MEMORIAL HEALTH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Springfield, Illinois.

Panther Creek CC. Yardage: 7,258. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner's share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Max McGreevy.

Last week: Myles Creighton won the Wichita Open.

Points leader: Johnny Keefer.

Next tournament: The Ascendant on July 10-13.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

Epson Tour: Otter Creek Championship. Otter Creek GC, Columbus, Indiana. Defending champion: Savannah Carlson. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Japan Players Championship, Nishi Nasuno CC, Tochigi, Japan. Defending champion: Ryo Ishikawa. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Ladies European Tour: Amundi German Masters, Green Eagle GC, Hamburg, Germany. Television: Thursday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon ; Sunday, 8-11 a.m. . Defending champion: Alexandra Forsterling. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge, Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, Le Vaudreuil, France. Previous winner: Joel Moscatel. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

Japan LPGA: Earth Mondahmin Cup, Camellia Hills CC, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Sakura Koiwai. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: McCol-Mona Yongpyong Open, Birch Hill GC, Pyeongchang, South Korea. Defending champion: Hyunkyung Park. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/ ___

golf: /hub/golf

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.