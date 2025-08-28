Things have not gone smoothly for Aaron Nola this season, but the Philadelphia Phillies need him now more than ever. Phillies ask Aaron Nola to spark turnaround vs. Braves

The veteran right-hander takes the ball for the Phillies on Thursday when they open a four-game home series against the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia stumbles home after getting swept in three games by the New York Mets, who outscored the Phillies 25-8. The second-place Mets, who took the series finale 6-0 on Wednesday, narrowed the Phillies' lead in the National League East to four games.

"It's one series," Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said. "And I know it's against the Mets, but admittedly so, we need to play better. But we will. We've got a good club and that's not going to change."

Not only are the Phillies struggling at the moment, but they also have to play the rest of the season without ace Zack Wheeler . Naturally, that puts more pressure on players such as Nola , who is in the midst of the toughest season of his career.

Nola missed three months with a sprained ankle and a fractured rib earlier this season, although he has not pitched well even when healthy.

He allowed six runs in 2 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 17 in his first start since returning from the lengthy absence. Nola was better in his most recent start also against Washington as he surrendered three runs over six frames on Saturday.

"Very important. No doubt," Thomson said of the importance of receiving vintage Nola performances. "And I expect good things out of Nola. I really do. He's done it for a long time. He's experienced. He's gone through ruts and come out of it in the past. He's going to be fine."

Nola, who has not faced the Braves this season, is 16-11 with a 3.59 ERA in 37 lifetime starts against them. That said, he might be catching Atlanta at the wrong time.

The Braves have scored 23 runs over their past two games. They routed the Miami Marlins 12-1 on Wednesday as Ozzie Albies homered and drove in five runs, Michael Harris II added a long ball and three RBIs and Jurickson Profar went deep on two occasions. Albies also had a big day in Atlanta's 11-2 triumph on Tuesday, producing two home runs, a double and four RBIs.

"Oz had had his struggles throughout most of the summer, but you'd never know it," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "He just keeps a great attitude about it and confidence in himself. Hopefully he can keep it up and finish on a really good note."

The Braves will now turn to right-hander Cal Quantrill , who has made one start since Atlanta claimed him off waivers from the Marlins last week. He gave up five hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings against the Mets on Saturday in his lone outing for Atlanta, but he still limited New York to three runs in that contest.

Quantrill has faced Philadelphia twice this season, including an ugly start on April 19 in which he allowed seven runs in 3 1/3 innings as a member of the Marlins. He is 0-1 with a 12.27 ERA against Philadelphia this year, 1-1 with a 5.55 ERA over five starts in his career.

