Bryce Harper belted a two-run homer and Jesus Luzardo tossed six strong innings against his former team, fueling the visiting Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday. Phillies beat Marlins, Jesus Luzardo excels against former team

Philadelphia's Harrison Bader had an RBI single and scored on Bryson Stott's sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.

Brandon Marsh ripped two doubles, and Edmundo Sosa also had two hits for the Phillies , who have won three in a row and seven of their last nine games.

Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber nearly launched his 50th homer of the season in the ninth inning, however his deep drive resulted in a flyout to center field.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto threw out a pair of runners for the Phillies, who gave Trea Turner a rare day off despite going 13-for-27 with six RBIs in his previous six games.

Eric Wagaman had an RBI double, and Javier Sanoja added a run-scoring single for the Marlins , who have lost five in a row overall and seven of nine meetings with the Phillies this season.

Luzardo allowed two runs on five hits and struck out eight batters to improve to 1-1 in three outings against Miami this season. He pitched for the Marlins in parts of the last four years.

David Robertson and Matt Strahm bridged the gap to Jhoan Duran, who retired the side in order in the ninth inning to secure his 27th save of the season and 11th as a member of the Phillies.

Schwarber was hit by a pitch to begin the game and Harper stepped two batters later and deposited a 1-2 fastball from Sandy Alcantara over the wall in center field to stake Philadelphia to a quick 2-0 lead. Harper's homer was his 24th homer of the season and second in his last five games.

The Marlins halved the deficit in the fourth inning after Wagaman's double drove in Agustin Ramirez and Sanoja's infield single plated Heriberto Hernandez.

Alcantara permitted four runs on seven hits in six innings.

