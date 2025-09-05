Trea Turner snapped a scoreless tie with a run-scoring single in the seventh and Ranger Suarez tossed six shutout innings to pace the visiting Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday in the decider of the three-game series between division leaders. Phillies earn series win over Brewers in battle of NL's best

Alec Bohm ignited the go-ahead rally in the seventh with a one-out triple off Tobias Myers , who relieved Aaron Ashby to open the inning. Bryson Stott grounded out, but Turner lined an 0-2 pitch to left for an RBI single.

The Phillies added a run in the ninth off Joel Payamps on a leadoff double by Harrison Bader and Stott's two-out double.

In the bottom of the ninth, Bader robbed Andruw Monasterio of an apparent home run with a leaping grab above the center field wall.

Suarez scattered six hits over his six innings, striking out four and walking two. David Robertson and Matt Strahm each followed with a scoreless inning. Jhoan Duran finished with a perfect ninth for his 26th save and 10th in 11 chances with Philadelphia since being acquired at the trade deadline from Minnesota.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta, who entered with a major league-best 16 victories, allowed two hits over five scoreless innings. Peralta has not allowed a run over five consecutive starts of at least five innings apiece, extending his current streak to 29 scoreless innings.

Milwaukee and Philadelphia entered with the two best records in the National League. The Brewers lead the NL Central by 5 1/2 games over the Cubs, who were idle Thursday. The Phillies moved six games up in the East over the Mets, who also were off.

Despite the loss, the Brewers won the season series thanks to an earlier three-game sweep at Philadelphia, which gives them a potential tiebreaker.

The Brewers stranded a runner at third in the eighth after a two-out single, a passed ball and a throwing error, but Strahm got Caleb Durbin on a fly to center.

Milwaukee, 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position, had runners on second and third with no outs in the sixth, but Suarez retired the next three hitters.

