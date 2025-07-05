The Cincinnati Reds are becoming known for their resilience. Phillies' Ranger Suarez looks for another strong outing vs. Reds

Fresh off an impressive offensive display, the Reds hope to author a similar performance Saturday when they continue their road series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia took an early 3-0 lead in the Friday matinee before Cincinnati scored in four consecutive innings highlighted by a five-run third en route to a 9-6 victory.

"I think they know now that if we keep playing, we've got a chance," Reds manager Terry Francona said after his team's second straight win following a stretch of four losses in six games. "When you've got something to show for it, it really helps."

Spencer Steer, who sat out Wednesday night in Boston after getting hit by a pitch on his hand during the completion of a suspended game earlier in the day, led the Reds' charge on Friday with two hits, two walks, two RBIs and two runs.

"You have to find every way possible to play," Steer said. " was good to go."

As for the Phillies, they lost despite racking up 14 hits. They had a chance to tilt the scoreboard in their favor in the eighth inning, but Alec Bohm struck out with the bases loaded.

Philadelphia starter Jesus Luzardo allowed six runs in two-plus innings as the hosts squandered the early lead and never fully recovered.

"I still have all the confidence in the world in Luzardo," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "He's going to have everybody is going to have bad outings here and there. I think we're still fine."

Of course, Thomson has the luxury of a rotation that features several outstanding pitchers. One of those talented hurlers will start Saturday as the red-hot Ranger Suarez takes the mound.

The left-hander has allowed only six earned runs in his past eight starts, good for a 0.99 ERA over that stretch. He gave up one run in seven innings against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, prompting Thomson to say, "I think he's pitching better than I've ever seen him pitch. I really do."

Suarez has made eight career appearances against Cincinnati, posting a 2-0 record with a 2.17 ERA.

The Reds will give the nod to Nick Lodolo , who also has good career numbers against his Saturday opponent. The lefty has started against the Phillies five times previously, going 1-0 with a 2.76 ERA.

Lodolo is coming off a Sunday matchup against the San Diego Padres in which he yielded one run over 5 1/3 innings. However, he didn't have his best control , as he walked two batters and hit another.

"I wasn't putting myself in great spots over and over," Lodolo said, "but I battled and kept us there and we won the game."

If the Saturday contest is close at the end, the Reds certainly will feel confident handing the ball to Emilio Pagan, who worked the ninth on Friday for his 19th save. It was Pagan's 11th scoreless outing in his past 12 appearances.

Pagan needs one more save to match his career high, set with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.