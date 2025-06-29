Pirates score in bunches, extend Mets' misery

Ke'Bryan Hayes and Andrew McCutchen each had two hits and two RBIs, and four Pittsburgh relievers combined to allow only one run over 7 1/3 innings and lead the host Pirates to a 9-2 win over the New York Mets on Saturday night. HT Image

Hayes' RBI single in the bottom of the second drove home Joey Bart, who also had two hits, to highlight a three-run inning and propelled Pittsburgh to its second win in as many games over the Mets, who have lost 12 of their past 15.

It was the second consecutive game the Pirates scored three or more runs in the second inning.

New York's Pete Alonso doubled with one out off Braxton Ashcraft in the fifth and scored on Brandon Nimmo;s single to cut the Pirates' lead to 3-2. Nimmo had two hits and an RBI, and Alonso had two hits to lead the Mets.

Pittsburgh broke the game open in the bottom of the eighth with six runs, highlighted by two-run hits by McCutchen and Bryan Reynolds, who recorded his 15th double.

The game was halted by a rain delay in the top of the second with the Mets leading 1-0 and with runners on first and second with two outs after Luis Torrens singled and Francisco Lindor walked.

Pittsburgh starter Bailey Falter surrendered the Mets' first-run inning on an RBI single by Juan Soto, and the left-hander did not return after the game resumed following a one-hour, 28-minute delay.

Ashcraft struck out Mark Vientos to end the threat in the second. Ashcraft allowed one run on five hits, walked none and struck out two over 2 2/3 innings.

Relievers Dennis Santana, Caleb Ferguson and David Bednar combined for 4 2/3 scoreless innings with a combined one hit and two walks allowed with six strikeouts.

Oneil Cruz singled and stole second base to ignite the Pirates' second inning. His was the first of five consecutive singles allowed by Mets starter Paul Blackburn , who was removed after allowing six hits overall and failing to record an out in the second.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was ejected in the bottom of the fourth inning by home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz after arguing from the dugout. Bench coach John Gibbons managed the remainder of the game.

