Players union rips MLS' 'retaliatory' response to CWC proposal

The MLS Players Association responded Sunday against the league's most recent offering in the ongoing battle over prize money and compensation around the upcoming Club World Cup competition.

"The timing, substance, and retaliatory nature of the proposal sends a clear message: MLS does not respect or value players' efforts with regard to this tournament. Although not surprised, the players and the MLSPA are deeply disappointed by this message," the MLSPA said in a statement.

MLS submitted the latest proposal on Friday, following a June 1 protest by several Seattle Sounders players, who wore shirts that read "Club World Cash Grab" and "Fair Share Now" in front of fans at Lumen Field in an attempt to bring attention to what they say is an unfair distribution of funds from the international tournament.

FIFA announced each participant in the Club World Cup would receive $9.55 million with additional prize money depending on performance. The league says each club only has to collectively pay its players up to $1 million of the tournaments' prize money, per the current terms of the collective bargaining agreement.

LAFC, Inter Miami CF and the Seattle Sounders are taking part in the Club World Cup, which starts Saturday and runs through July 13 across 11 U.S. cities.

In a statement Sunday, the league said according to its enhanced proposal, 20 percent of all prize money earned from the group stage onward would be allocated to players.

However, the MLSPA said in Sunday's statement that the latest offering of a 20 percent back-end compensation was "below the international standard."

The MLSPA also said the latest proposal "did not add a single dollar for players from the $28,650,000 windfall that MLS will be paid by FIFA" and maintains the players' share of that amount "remains at barely 10% percent."

Talks are expected to continue.

"The League values the continued dedication and commitment of its players and looks forward to supporting them as they represent their clubs and Major League Soccer on the global stage this summer," the league's statement said.

