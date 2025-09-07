Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Poll preview: Rankings could see no change in top 10; No. 13 Gators' loss to USF is biggest surprise

AP |
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 09:08 am IST

Poll preview: Rankings could see no change in top 10; No. 13 Gators' loss to USF is biggest surprise

Chaos gave way to calm, mostly, in The Associated Press Top 25.

Poll preview: Rankings could see no change in top 10; No. 13 Gators' loss to USF is biggest surprise
Poll preview: Rankings could see no change in top 10; No. 13 Gators' loss to USF is biggest surprise

A week after four losses by top-10 teams set off a rankings shuffle that kept only three teams in the same spots, Saturday was marked by blowouts and just a couple of notable upsets, with Mississippi State beating No. 12 Arizona State 24-20 and South Florida knocking off No. 13 Florida 18-16 on the road.

No. 1 Ohio State, a 70-0 winner over Grambling, was among four Top 25 teams to score 70 points against overmatched opponents, and three other teams hung 60.

No. 2 Penn State shook off a slow start to beat Florida International 34-0, No. 3 LSU wasn't sharp but beat Louisiana Tech 23-7, No. 4 Georgia beat FCS Austin Peay 28-6 in a game that had a nearly two-hour weather delay, and No. 5 Miami defeated Bethune-Cookman 45-3.

— No. 14 Florida State followed up its win over Alabama with a 77-3 rout of FCS East Texas A&M and likely will move ahead of Florida.

— No. 18 Oklahoma merits a big move after its 24-13 win over No. 15 Michigan.

— No. 19 Texas A&M turned in a solid performance in a 44-22 win over Utah State and could be in line for a promotion.

— Florida had won five straight before losing to USF.

— Arizona State will fall a few places, maybe more.

— No. 17 SMU squandered a two-touchdown lead in the last eight minutes of regulation and lost 48-45 to unranked Baylor.

No. 6 Oregon's 69-3 romp over Oklahoma State set a Ducks record for margin of victory against a power-conference opponent.

— No. 11 Illinois got points on five straight possessions to start the second half and put away Duke 45-19 for its most lopsided nonconference road win since 2001. The Illini are in line for only their second top-10 ranking since 1991.

— No. 16 Iowa State is 3-0 for a second straight year thanks to a pair of three-point wins, with its 16-13 win over Iowa on Saturday coming two weeks after its 24-21 win over Kansas State in Ireland.

— USF, which opened the season with an easy win over Boise State, is the class of the Group of Five teams so far. The Bulls should crack the ratings after beating a second straight ranked opponent.

— Georgia Tech, which was three spots out of the Top 25, won 59-12 over Gardner-Webb without starting quarterback Haynes King. He was held out with a lower-body injury.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / US Sports / Poll preview: Rankings could see no change in top 10; No. 13 Gators' loss to USF is biggest surprise
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On