Public heavily backing Knicks-Thunder NBA Finals matchup

Fresh off surviving Denver in a seven-game series, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heavy favorites to claim the NBA title ahead of conference finals.

The biggest question appears to be who the Thunder will ultimately face in the NBA Finals.

The Thunder are -330 favorites at DraftKings to defeat Minnesota in the Western Conference finals. Oklahoma City has been backed by just 46 percent of the total bets placed on the series winner, but the Thunder have drawn 62 percent of the money.

The over/under on the series length is 5.5 games; Game 1 will take place Tuesday night in Oklahoma City, with the Thunder consensus 7.5-point favorites. That includes at BetMGM, where the line has moved from 6.5 points with the Timberwolves drawing 60 percent of the spread-line bets and 63 percent of the money.

The East is viewed as a tighter series, with the New York Knicks the -145 favorites at DraftKings to outduel Indiana . While the total bets have been nearly equal, the Knicks have drawn 78 percent of the money wagered on the series winner.

The book has placed the same 5.5-game series total on the Eastern Conference finals, with the Knicks a 4.0-point favorite ahead of Game 1 at home on Wednesday. The line has held steady at 4.5 points at BetMGM, with the Pacers drawing 59 percent of the spread-line bets and 57 percent of the money.

The public sentiment on the overall series outcomes translates to the four different potential NBA Finals matchups.

With the Thunder the heavy -145 title favorite at DraftKings ahead of the Knicks at 450, it stands to reason that Oklahoma City defeating New York has the shortest odds at 195 of all the potential finals outcomes.

The Timberwolves are 550 to win the finals, followed by the Pacers at 600.

