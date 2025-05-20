Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Public heavily backing Knicks-Thunder NBA Finals matchup

Reuters |
May 20, 2025 12:53 AM IST

BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-OKC

Fresh off surviving Denver in a seven-game series, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heavy favorites to claim the NBA title ahead of conference finals.

HT Image
HT Image

The biggest question appears to be who the Thunder will ultimately face in the NBA Finals.

The Thunder are -330 favorites at DraftKings to defeat Minnesota in the Western Conference finals. Oklahoma City has been backed by just 46 percent of the total bets placed on the series winner, but the Thunder have drawn 62 percent of the money.

The over/under on the series length is 5.5 games; Game 1 will take place Tuesday night in Oklahoma City, with the Thunder consensus 7.5-point favorites. That includes at BetMGM, where the line has moved from 6.5 points with the Timberwolves drawing 60 percent of the spread-line bets and 63 percent of the money.

The East is viewed as a tighter series, with the New York Knicks the -145 favorites at DraftKings to outduel Indiana . While the total bets have been nearly equal, the Knicks have drawn 78 percent of the money wagered on the series winner.

The book has placed the same 5.5-game series total on the Eastern Conference finals, with the Knicks a 4.0-point favorite ahead of Game 1 at home on Wednesday. The line has held steady at 4.5 points at BetMGM, with the Pacers drawing 59 percent of the spread-line bets and 57 percent of the money.

The public sentiment on the overall series outcomes translates to the four different potential NBA Finals matchups.

With the Thunder the heavy -145 title favorite at DraftKings ahead of the Knicks at 450, it stands to reason that Oklahoma City defeating New York has the shortest odds at 195 of all the potential finals outcomes.

The Timberwolves are 550 to win the finals, followed by the Pacers at 600.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / US Sports / Public heavily backing Knicks-Thunder NBA Finals matchup
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On