Quinn Priester fans 11 as Brewers blank Rockies

Quinn Priester struck out a career-high 11 over seven innings of one-hit ball, Joey Ortiz homered, and the host Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Saturday. HT Image

Brice Turang had three hits and drove in a pair of runs, while Jackson Chourio and Caleb Durbin contributed two hits apiece for Milwaukee. The Brewers have won four straight and 11 of their last 14 games.

Michael Toglia had the only hit for Colorado, which has continued its pace for the most losses in a season in the modern era . The Rockies suffered their ninth shutout of the season and have lost eight of their last nine since a season-high four-game winning streak.

Priester allowed just one baserunner through the first four innings a two-out walk to Ryan Ritter in the third and didn't give up a hit until Toglia's single with one out in the fifth.

His ended his day with a strikeout of Braxton Fulford for the last out of the seventh inning. He allowed just three batters to reach base.

Priester helped himself in the fourth inning when he set down Colorado in order. He made a barehanded catch of Jordan Beck's popped-up bunt to lead off, fielded a comebacker and struck out Ryan McMahon to end the frame.

Priester's offense gave him all the runs he needed in the first inning. With one out, Chourio and Christian Yelich singled and William Contreras walked to load the bases.

Turang hit an infield single to bring home the first run and Rhys Hoskins hit a sacrifice fly to center to make it 2-0.

Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela allowed just a double over the next two innings but the Brewers got to him again in the fourth when Durbin led off with a single and Ortiz followed with his fifth homer of the season to make it 4-0.

Milwaukee added another run in the fifth when Contreras and Turang hit back- to-back doubles. Senzatela fanned Hoskins, but was lifted after walking Turang. He allowed five runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

