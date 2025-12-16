Raheem Morris: Upset win should spur Falcons to finish strong FOOTBALL-NFL-MORRIS/ With three games left in a disappointing campaign, all Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris wants to see is his team fight.

In a season that's seen Atlanta find countless ways to lose, Morris' team is coming off a rare high. Against all odds, the Falcons overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit and a franchise-record 19 penalties to stun the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-28 on Thursday on Zane Gonzalez's last-second field goal.

After losing seven of the previous eight games to ensure Atlanta's eighth straight losing season, Morris hopes the comeback win can begin a momentum- building finish.

"All you can do is go out there and put together what it should look like and how you feel like it should look," Morris told reporters Monday. "They went out the other night and did a lot of repeatable things, but there's still always things to clean up."

Ahead of an offseason with several question marks including Morris' job security one of the pressing matters concerns tight end Kyle Pitts. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Pitts' four-plus seasons in Atlanta have been marred with inconsistency, but the impending free agent posted the best statline of his professional career Thursday.

Pitts, 25, hauled in 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns, giving the Falcons what they've been waiting for all season. Pitts has taken advantage of the absence of leading receiver Drake London, who's missed the last four games with a PCL strain in his knee.

"He's out there as the No. 1 wideout, so to speak," Morris said of Pitts. "He got the targets that Drake would get when he's playing. We've seen glimpses of it throughout the season at times. You always want more. Last Thursday, he left us not wanting more. He left us really inspired and feeling really good about how he performed."

For quarterback Kirk Cousins who is likely winding down his Falcons tenure as the 37-year-old has a $57.5 million cap hit if he's on the 2026 roster the final three games can serve as an audition for a possible offseason suitor.

Cousins threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns Thursday in his best performance since taking over for the injured Michael Penix Jr. in Week 12. Making life easier ahead of a road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, London's outlook is becoming more optimistic, according to Morris.

"Day-to-day, but more hopeful," Morris said of London's status. "We'll get a chance to get him out there, and obviously, you've got to get through practice week, and we'll do that on Wednesday and Thursday. But I'm very hopeful that he can go out there and play for us."

