Raiders coordinator Patrick Graham embraces learning from Pete Carroll's defensive expertise

Pete Carroll, like Antonio Pierce just a year prior, retained Patrick Graham as the Raiders' defensive coordinator even after both took over the program and largely cleaned house.

Keeping Graham was a testament to the respect both coaches have for the job he has done in Las Vegas.

The defense was Graham's to run as he saw fit under Pierce and Josh McDaniels before him, but how much autonomy he will have under Carroll is something to watch. Carroll is a defensive-minded head coach known for creating the famed Legion of Boom in Seattle that was pivotal to the Seahawks making back-to-back Super Bowls and winning one in a 43-8 blowout over Denver.

“Any time you get a chance to work with someone with that experience, that level of success, I couldn’t be happier ... just in terms of to bounce ideas off of him and hear different ways of doing things,” Graham said after practice Wednesday. "It’s been really beneficial for my growth, if I’m being selfish. It’s just something really good and positive for me. The track record, I mean, why wouldn’t you listen? It’s been great.”

The Raiders likely are far from those great Seahawks defenses, but led by end Maxx Crosby, they aren't devoid of talent.

This was a top-10 defense just two years ago, allowing 19.5 points per game. Even more was expected last year before that side of the ball was decimated by injuries beginning in training camp when pass rusher Malcolm Koonce suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

Las Vegas gave up nearly an additional touchdown per game, dropping to a tie for 25th with Cincinnati. But even during those struggles, the Graham-led makeshift defense found a way to hold six consecutive opponents to fewer than 20 points during one stretch in the season's second half.

Now the challenge is fitting in new players after watching key components such as linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo and defensive backs Nate Hobbs and Tre'von Moehrig leave in free agency. There also is major concern about the rehabilitation setback of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, whose return from a broken foot creates a noticeable shadow over the unit.

That's why the 46-year-old Graham — who interviewed for Jacksonville's head coaching job in January — didn't make a big deal about the continuity his presence means to the team as the Raiders go through organized team activities.

“Each season is so different," Graham said. "You take a step back, look at and evaluate yourself, like, ‘What did I do, what can I do better, what was good?’ Then you look at the defense and see what was good, what was bad. Then you’ve got to look within the league and see what the trends are. Because if you don’t stay ahead of it, you can get in trouble.”

No matter the changes, be with the coaches or the players, Graham understands the importance of communication.

It's something new Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts quickly came to appreciate.

“When he talks, I’m just kind of zoned in on it,” Roberts said. "I’ve spent a lot of time with PG. We only get a certain amount of time in the building, and shoot, I’m trying to pull up on PG at his house.

“I’m telling you, PG is the type of guy he wakes up in the morning, he thinks about football. He can be eating something, he’s thinking about football.”

Graham and Roberts kept missing each other until now. Graham was on New England's staff from 2009-15 and Roberts played for the Patriots from 2016-19. Then Graham was Miami's defensive coordinator in 2019 and Roberts played for the Dolphins from 2020-22.

“He was running from me,” Roberts said jokingly. “I get out here and said, ‘It’s about time.'”

And this is the time for teams, the Raiders included, to be optimistic. Many of the post-practice media questions reflected that mindset. Games will be played soon enough, and then Graham will know what kind of defense he has.

There also should be more clarity on how he Carroll will work together. Graham was asked about Carroll multiple times, so it's clear that storyline isn't going away any time soon.

“You can see the energy he has and the ability to teach the position and coach the whole team,” Graham said. "This has been really a great situation for myself, for the players, the coaches. We’re watching a master teacher working at his craft and seeing it live and in person. This is really beneficial for us.”

