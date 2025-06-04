Ravens WR Zay Flowers practicing with 'no limits' in OTAs

After missing the Baltimore Ravens' two playoff games in January with a right knee sprain, wide receiver Zay Flowers is reportedly on track to return to full strength after avoiding offseason surgery. HT Image

Flowers suffered the injury in the regular-season finale against Cleveland, resulting in the wideout watching from the sidelines as the Ravens fell in the divisional round.

According to Baltimore's team website, Flowers assured that his "knee's great" and that he's "ready for the season, no limits."

A 2023 first-round pick by the Ravens out of Boston College, Flowers led Baltimore with 74 catches and 1,059 receiving yards in 2024. He also hauled in four touchdown passes and became the first Raven to be selected to the Pro Bowl at wide receiver.

With him now practicing at the team's OTAs, Baltimore offensive coordinator Todd Monken emphasized that the Ravens need to prepare to increase Flowers' production in 2025.

"We've just got to get him the ball more," Monken said, via the team's website. "He's an unbelievable football player. He's not only an outside receiver that has elite route-running skills, but he's unbelievable with the ball in his hands.

"So you have a guy that really plays two spots. ... I expect him to take another leap. When you make it to the Pro Bowl, or you're an All-Pro, you're pretty good."

In two years with the Ravens, Flowers has totaled 151 catches for 1,917 yards and nine touchdowns.

