TAMPA, Fla. — Ryan Pepiot struck out six in five hitless innings and Christopher Morel had three hits and an RBI as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 on Thursday night. Rays beat the Guardians 4-2 and extend their winning streak to a season-best 7 games

Carson Williams also drove in two runs for Tampa Bay, which won its season-high seventh straight game and for the 10th time in 12 games.

With the victory, the Rays move within two games of idle Seattle in the race for the final AL wild-card spot — the closest they have been to a playoff spot since July 26, when they were 1 1/2 games back.

Pepiot walked two in the victory and a combined no-hit bid was spoiled after 5 2/3 innings when José Ramírez singled off Bryan Baker.

Pete Fairbanks allowed consecutive homers by Ramírez and Kyle Manzardo in the top of the ninth before getting the next three outs to close out the victory.

Junior Caminero, Brandon Lowe, and Jake Mangum also had hits for Tampa Bay.

Logan Allen allowed six hits and four runs with four strikeouts in the loss for the Guardians, who have lost four of their last five games and slipped 3 1/2 games back in the wild-card race.

Brandon Lowe made a sprawling grab with two outs in the top of the fourth, preventing Bo Naylor's line drive from reaching the outfield and stranding the potential tying run.

Pepiot allowed one or fewer hits in his third straight start of five or more innings, joining Dylan Cease as the only pitchers in MLB history to accomplish the feat.

Guardians RHP Gavin Williams faces Tampa Bay LHP Ian Seymour in the second game of the four-game series Friday.

